Osogbo court grants suspected burglar N1m bail

A 30-year-old man, Samuel Jimoh, appeared in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly burgling two apartments and carted away some household items.

Jimoh is facing seven charges bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Fagboyinbo Abioduni, told the court that the accused committed the offences between September 2016 and January 2017 at Halleluyah Estate and in Aiyetoro, Osogbo.

Abiodun said the accused conspired with some others still at large and broke into the apartments of Ekundayo Ige and Olaniran Aiyeku.

He said some of the things the accused stole, included a Plasma television, a generator and a Dell laptop.

The offences contravened sections 516, 411(2), 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his counsel, Mrs. Adeyinka Bose, urged the court to grant her client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Olubukola Olowolagba, granted bail to the accused in the sum of one million with two sureties in the like sum.

Olowolagba said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and they must show evidence of tax payment to Osun State Government.

She said the sureties should submit two passport sized photographs attached with an affidavit of means, and adjourned the case till March 22 for mention.