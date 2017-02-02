DSS warns against hate speeches

Advertisement

The Department of State Service (DSS), on Thursday urged Nigerians to always be positive in their utterances, warning against all forms of hate speeches.

The call was made by the department’s director in charge of Cross River State command, Mr. Fubara Duke, at a press briefing in Calabar.

According him, it was wrong for Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions to make inciting comments even at the slightest provocation.

The director said the briefing became imperative in order for the department, in partnership with the media to project a positive and superior narrative on recent developments in Nigeria.

While frowning at the actions and in-actions of doomsday prophets in Nigeria, he advised Nigerians to be circumspect in their utterances in the public inorder not to heat up the polity, unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, the DSS director, in the same forum, disclosed that the department had put in place proactive measures to checkmate militancy, cultism and communal clashes in Cross River State.

He said the department’s community based approach in tackling security issue was yielding positive result, disclosing how she recently charged five kidnap suspects in the state to court.

“We are working on an holistic strategy that will checkmate the activities of criminal elements such as; kidnappers and cultists.

“Our approach to security is community based; by engaging the people. We don’t need to be carrying guns to pursue people, “he said.

Duke, who was flanked by his deputy, Mr. Ita Etuk, at the briefing, appealed to the public to always avail the department useful security tips to enable her sustain the peace in Cross River State.