Osinbajo asks military to shun divisive forces

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has urged the military to resist divisive forces that undermine national unity and economic growth.

Professor Osinbajo made the call on Thursday at a lecture with the participants of Course 25 of the National Defence College in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He had inspected a guard of honour mounted for him before proceeding to the Sani Abacha hall where he delivered a lecture on ‘The Economic Dimension of National Security’.

He noted that divisive forces and corruption were major threats to the unity and economic prosperity of a country.

The Vice President highlighted how the activities of the Niger Delta militants in the southern region and Boko Haram terrorists in northern Nigeria have affected the nation’s economy negatively.

He called on the Nigerian Army to resist any disruptive force that could undermine the unity and economic prosperity of the nation.

The acting president also touched on the government’s economic recovery plans where he called for the rejigging of the civil and criminal justice system.

Other speakers at the gathering also appealed to the military to ensure national security in the discharge of their duty.

They noted that that national security and economic prosperity are Siamese twins that cannot be separated.