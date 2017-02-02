Nigerian Army arrests five suspected Boko Haram chiefs

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that it had arrested five persons believed to be high ranking Boko Haram terrorists in its efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorist group.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, stated this in Maiduguri on Thursday, while speaking with newsmen

Irabor said that the arrest was made in collaboration with vigilantes called “Civilian JTF”.

He gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Madu, 56, Abur Goni-Bukar, Ibrahim Ali, Ayuba Duse and Haruna Bukar.

Advertisement

“The suspects were arrested after numerous operations in different parts of the North East; we are investigating before taking a decision,” he said.

The army officer said that the troops, on Jan. 27, arrested three suspected terrorists with bags of flour, groundnut and millet, which they were conveying to Jeram village.

He said that the suspects had a total of N594,000 on them.

“Again, on Jan. 28, our troops at Buni Gari apprehended five suspects with a truckload of gypsum, which is one of the components for making bombs,” Irabor said.

He added that the suspects were also under interrogation.