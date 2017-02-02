Publish your achievements or shut up – Okorocha tells Obiano

Advertisement

For five days running, the governors of Imo and Anambra states have engaged themselves in caustic verbal exchanges following the declaration made by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state that three governors of the South-East were planning to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The brickbats had gone back and forth, but Thursday, Okorocha through his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo said he was not interested in engaging Obiano on frivolities and name-calling but in an achievement contest.

He explained: “To us in Imo, we saw Obiano’s reaction to Okorocha’s statement at the APC Stakeholders’ meeting as callous especially when it was from a governor. And we had no option than to react to it to prove that such careless statement was uncalled for.

“We then challenged Obiano to publish his achievements in Anambra State for four years and let Okorocha publish his own achievements in Imo for five years since leadership is all about service.

“And instead of doing that, Governor Obiano used the opportunity he would have appropriated to display his achievements in Anambra, if any, to call Governor Okorocha names, which is neither here nor there. We still maintain our challenge on Governor Obiano to publish his achievements in Anambra.”

The statement averred that Obiano’s reactions and comments have all been driven by exotic alcohol.

“Again, with the way Governor Obiano had talked both in the first and second attacks; it is easy to conclude that the Anambra governor was not the one talking but ‘XO’, which he fancies a lot,” the statement read.