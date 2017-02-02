Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the statement by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige over the outlaw of the warning strike and to invoke the clause no work no pay.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, NLC, Comrade Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, the NLC said it was taken aback by the minister’s comments, saying that warning strike is use as a bargaining device to bring to the negotiable table.

“Our attention has been drawn to the threat by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, to outlaw warning strike and to invoke the clause of “no work no pay” in the event of the use of warning strike in the future as according to him, warning strike is not known to Labour Laws.

“We are taken aback by the claims of the Honourable Minister.

“Accordingly, we find it necessary to state that whether warning strike is in the corpus of the Nigerian Labour Laws or not, unions over the years across all climes use warning strike as a bargaining device to bring to the negotiating table, recalcitrant employers or social partners,” the union stated.

The union said the efficacy of warning strike cannot be in doubt as it is reason why the government, led by the Honourable Minister himself is now negotiating with ASUP executives.

Ozo-Eson said in the annals of labour history, warning strikes have had the distinguishing feature of saving the parties to disputes the rigours, costs and pains of full-blown strikes.

The statement said: “Why then would the Honorable Minister be canvassing a position that is at once extreme and intolerant of further dialogue which is the mainstay of Labour-Government relations!

“We find it necessary to caution that a hasty resort to legalese as a basis for conflict resolution will not be helpful.

“However, the truth of the matter is that if strikes are guaranteed by the law, we do not see how warning strikes can be illegal. We do not intend to resort to unnecessary pedantism, but quite often, a literal interpretation of the law falls short of the intendment of the law”.

He said the warning strikes will continue to be part of their engagement with all employers including government, when necessary.