Magu calls for courage, discipline among EFCC new recruits

Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has identified courage, discipline, commitment and loyalty as crucial to success in the crusade against corruption.

Magu said this in a statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head Media and Publicity, of the commission in Abuja

He made this assertion on Monday, while opening the second phase of the Detective Assistant course II programme at the EFCC Academy, Karu.

The EFCC boss reminded the new cadets that corruption is the mother of all crimes, adding that every evil is rooted in corruption.

Magu admonished them to always shun acts capable of compromising their official duties.

“We are passionately involved in fighting corruption, all of you must hate corruption and you should not be found to be involved in corrupt practices.

He reminded them that EFCC as an anti-graft agency has a high reputation in the world.

Magu described EFCC as an agency where anyone who has integrity and interest of the country at heart can serve

.

He warned those who joined the EFCC because they want to make money to better leave now

“We have zero tolerance for internal corruption. We will figure you out, dismiss you and prosecute you’’, said.

.

Magu, who expressed delight over the outstanding performance of the new 331 cadets from the training camp in Kaduna, congratulated them for winning prizes and making the EFCC proud.

He urged them to make sure that discipline comes first while discharging their duties.

The anti-graft boss gave reasons for the extra one month training organised for the new operatives saying:

“It is to bring you back home because you belong to the agency.

“EFCC has equipped you with skills required to work among civilians and ordinary Nigerians and teach you issues of fundamental human rights,,” he said.

Magu said the recruits would also be introduced to the EFCC code of professional ethics and EFCC core value.

“It include integrity, courage, leadership, professionalism, and partnership,” he said.

David Tukura. the commandant of the EFCC Academy, said in his address of welcome, that the essence of assembling the newly graduated operatives was to bring them home after their six months rigorous training.

He described the operatives as “soldiers against corruption’’.

Tukura added that, their one month stay at the academy would avail them the opportunity of knowing the fundamental rights of Nigerians.