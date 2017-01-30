Buhari too slow in handling nation’s affairs – Falana

Advertisement

Renowned Constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is slow in handling affairs regarding Nigeria

Falana, while condemning the delay submitting the name of Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justive of Nigeria, to the Senate, was worrisome.

Falana said the delay in Onnoghen’s clearance might warrant a reappointment of his position.

Acording to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari is generally very slow in handling affairs of state. The Senate has gone on recess and will not resume until February 21. In the circumstance, the acting CJN may be reappointed after the end of the mandatory period of three months,” Falana said.

“When the immediate past president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, was suspended for over one year, Justice Bulkachuwa was acting president for over one year before she was eventually confirmed.

He said in 2007, the Senate had to defer the confirmation of the appointment of the former CJN Legbo Kutigi.

“He was sworn in as acting CJN,” Falana said.

Onnoghen is yet to be confirmed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria expires in two week.

But Falana said the claim that Onnoghen was still under probe is a sign of delay.

“The Buhari administration claims the delay is occasioned by the investigation of some justices of the Supreme Court,” Falana said.

“But it should not take eternity to conduct the probe. The government should ensure that the investigation is concluded as soon as possible.

“The risk is that the delay may be politicized or even ethnicised. More dangerously, the Senate that will eventually confirm the nominee may be tempted to influence the decisions of the Supreme Court.

“That is what the delay in confirming the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman has caused. The government must avoid a situation whereby the confirming authority is setting down conditions for the confirmation of the nominee for the post of the CJN.”