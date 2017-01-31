Advertisement

Ambode appoints three new permanent secretaries

Lagos Governor Akinwumi Ambode
The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Public Service.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Acting Head of Service, Folasade Adesoye, the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Engr. Temidayo O. Erinle, who will oversee the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure; Adetutu Abiola Liadi for the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; and Dr Atinuke Muynat Onayiga, Primary Healthcare Board.

While wishing the new Permanent Secretaries successful tenures, the statement noted that the appointments are with immediate effect.

