Policeman killed in shootout with bank robbers

Rivers Police Command said it foiled a bank robbery and lost a personnel at Rumuibekwe area of Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Spokesperson of the command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt that a police Sergeant was also wounded during the shoot-out with the robbers.

He said that policemen from the mini-Okoro division on foot patrol encountered the robbers at 10:00am and engaged them when they attempted to invade a new generation bank in the area.

“At Rumuibekwe extension, near the Shell residential area, six armed robbers at 10:00am were heading to carry out an operation at a new generation bank, but were repelled by policemen on foot patrol from Mini-Okoro Police station,” he said.

According to Omoni, during the shootout, a police personnel died while another was wounded and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

He said no arrest had been made but that the police had commenced serious manhunt for the robbers.

“Efforts are on to apprehend the hoodlums and make them face prosecution. The bank operated today and the police are on top of the situation,” he said.

Omoni appealed to the public to give the police useful information that would assist it fight crime in the state.