Akeredolu bans congratulatory ads ahead inauguration

Governor-elect of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has advised against placing paid or unpaid congratulatory announcements in his favour, as his inauguration draws near.

In a release issued on his behalf by Kunle Adebayo, Secretary Steering Committee, the governor-elect disapproved the use of government funds for unapproved political purposes.

The statement read: “Governor-elect of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), wishes to invite the attention of Public Officers and Heads of Government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to his decision that paid or unpaid congratulatory announcements in the media should not be made in his favour on the oncoming Inauguration Ceremonies for Friday, the 24th February, 2017.

“The Governor – elect frowns at such act whereby Government funds are deployed by government officials for unapproved political purposes.

“As Civil Servants and Implementers of Government Policies, public officers are requested to remember that their sense of judgement, conduct, professionalism and loyalty are expected to be used strictly in support of Government in all its endeavors to impart on the lives of our people.

“To this end, Heads of MDAs are requested to advice their officers to comply accordingly. There is much work to be done and there is no time to lose.”