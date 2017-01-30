APC caucus in Senate now united – Senate leader

Advertisement

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate is now united and is ready to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this after his visit to the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa.

Lawan added that he came to brief the acting President on the 2017 budget which the senate has suspended plenary for to enable them pass the budget on time .

“I am here to meet the Acting President to brief him on what the Senate is doing on the Appropriation Bill 2017. You know we have suspended plenaries for three weeks. The idea is to have ample time to focus on the appropriation bill. The committees will start to work from this week.

“Secondly, you know that the acting president is an APC acting president of this our administration. As a new Senate Leader, it is also important that I come here to this office to tell the Acting President and our administration that the APC caucus in the Senate is now a united caucus.

“We are ready as a caucus to support our administration; we are also ready as a Senate, that is both the APC and the minority parties, to work for the betterment of Nigerians” Lawan said.

He said his colleagues in the opposition have always been supportive and being there for the Senate to function saying ” this new development is to ensure that this government delivers in its campaign promises to Nigerians by the executive and the legislature working hand in give and in a synergistic manner in that our campaign promises become real and available to all Nigerians for the betterment of the country.