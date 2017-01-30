IGP Idris appoints CSP Jimoh Moshood as substantive Force PRO

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Chief Superintendent of Police Jimoh Olohundare Moshood as the substantive Force Public Relations Officer.

Moshood takes over from Acting Commissioner of Police Don N. Awunah, who has since been posted as Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command.

Moshood hails from Ilorin township in Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He is a proud holder of B.Sc in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He was once the Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the position which earned him Commissioner of Police commendations for diligent and excellent performance.

Advertisement

He attended several courses within and outside the country, few of which are Crime Prevention of Korea Police at Police Training Institute, Seoul, South Korea; training course on anti-hijacking techniques and tactics for developing countries at Special Police Academy, Beijing, China.

He is a member of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, member of Africa Business School, Abuja and Associate Fellow of Institute of Corporate Administration Of Nigeria.

Moshood has served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force as DPO Central Area, Abuja between 2012 and 2013 and Chief Superintendent of Police in charge of Department of Finance and Administration, FCT Police Command, Abuja among others.

Until his recent appointment, he was the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer.

He has since assumed duty as the Force Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force.