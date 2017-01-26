Nigeria customs targets N900bn revenue

Advertisement

The Nigeria Customs Service has said it hopes to generate between N700-N900 billion as revenue for the Federal Government this year.

Its Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), said this in Abuja during this year’s International Customs Day with the theme: Data Analysis for Effective Border Management.

Ali said the service generated N898 billion from the N937 billion target set for last year.

He said: “We are working on it. We are looking at between N700 – N900 billion. The budget has not been finalized. Until the budget is finalized we will get the final approval. No we never had N1trillion, it was N937 billion. We got N898 billion.

“We are a little bit short but if you appreciate the trading volume you will know that the Nigeria Custom has done extremely well.”

Responding to a question on the ban vehicle importation through land borders, the customs boss said the ban would help boost the country economy.

He also said the ban would help tighten the security of Nigeria as arms are being imported into the country through land borders.