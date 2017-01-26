Rivers will continue to prosper – Wike

Advertisement

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has that the state will continue to prosper under a peaceful atmosphere because of the prayers of prominent Nigerian Christian clerics.

Speaking at a dinner organised for the General Overseer, Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, by the Christ the Redeemer Friends International on Wednesday night in Port Harcourt, Wike noted that the peace and security that is currently being enjoyed in Rivers State shows clearly that God answers prayers.

Wike said the state will continue to work towards her partnership with churches to build on the successes recorded in terms of peace building.

He also described himself as a living testimony of God’s love and blessing, noting that he is still Governor of Rivers State because of God’s Grace and faithfulness.

In his remarks, Adeboye prayed for peace and prosperity in Rivers State as well as for Wike and his administration.

He said: “Let there be no more violence in this land. Let there be no deaths. In Rivers State, let there be peace.

“Any time we hear anything about Rivers State, let it be good news. Father bless our governor, bless his government. Bless all our traditional rulers and their kingdoms.

“At the end of everything, we shall have cause to praise God. If a man’s ways pleases God, he will make his enemies be at peace with him. In Rivers State, let there be peace. No more shedding of blood.”

Adeboye is in Rivers State for the RCCG Rally slated for Sunday in Port Harcourt.