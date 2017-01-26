Lagos plans to privatise waste management

Advertisement

Executive Chairman, Lagos Waste Management Authority Agency (LAWMA), Mr Olumuyiwa Adejokun, says the government will soon privatise waste management to ensure prompt and efficient waste disposal.

Adejokun made the statement on Thursday in Lagos at a 3-day retreat with the theme “Reformed Waste Management in Lagos State: The Role of LAWMA,’’ organised by the agency.

He said that the government no longer has the resources to manage waste generated by the residents.

Adejokun said, “the management of waste costs billions of naira and the present administration did not have the funds to manage waste.

“If you have a group of companies coming together to say they have the capacity to do this work with more than 100 brand new trucks to load your waste, why not make use of them.

“It is better for LAWMA to step aside and allow those who are going to do the operation do it well while we monitor them.

“The agency is a referee playing the same ball with players; if there is any fault who will sanction LAWMA?

“The new role of the agency is to regulate the investors in waste management and sanction anybody found wanting.’’

Mr Segun Adeniji, General Manager, LAWMA, said the retreat was organised to sensitise staff on the new role of the agency before the enactment of the law to reposition the agency.