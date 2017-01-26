Lagos launches online platform for citizens’ interaction

Advertisement

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it would launch an intuitive service-based technology innovation for managing relations between citizens and government on Jan. 30.

The state’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Olufemi Odubiyi, said at a news conference in Ikeja that the platform, Citizens Relations Management (CRM), otherwise known as Citizens Gate, had already been introduced.

“This is an integrated web and mobile-based platform through which residents can lodge feedback to the State Government on various services provided, receive quick responses on services, as well as interact with government officials via web and mobile phone,” he said.

Odubiyi said that the platform was designed to promote communication and connectivity between residents and the State Government.

He said it would also enable residents to inform the government on problems and issues occurring in their areas, communities and beyond.

Odubiyi said the platform would afford residents the opportunity to enquire about government services while also providing an avenue to make suggestions, for better confidence and trust in the government.

According to him, the platform will enable government to acknowledge problems and issues which will be investigated, worked on and resolved efficiently in good time.

Odubiyi said that the portal could be accessed via the link citizensgate.Lagosstate.gov.ng and a downloadable mobile App from Google play store, Apple store, Android and iOS.