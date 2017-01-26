AbiaPoly stakeholders potest Council chair’s new appointment

Advertisement

Stakeholders in Abia State Education sector have frowned at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s decision to reward sacked Chairman of the state Polytechnic’s Governing Council, Chief Chuku Wachukwu, with another appointment.

They claimed the new appointment is juicier than the one for which he was sacked.

They said that even though the Governor did well by removing the Chairman due to his problem with the staff, his decision to give him a juscier appointment in government was not encouraging.

It would be recalled that the governor had recently sacked Chief Wachuku-led Governing Council which had had a running battle with the workers over public outcry.

The workers had alleged that Wachukwu’s Council was using the institution’s money to cater for their personal needs to the detriment of worker’s welfare.

They disclosed that the Chairman collected between N200,000 – N300,000 at every sitting and that they sit almost every week, while the welfare of workers are not looked into at all.