Northern states strengthen students exchange programme

Advertisement

The 19 Northern States of the country have agreed to strengthen their Students Exchange Programme, to maximally exploit its benefits for the region’s educational development.

Mrs Maureen Wyom, Director, Kaduna State Quality Assurance Board, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the decision was taken at the end of the 16th Meeting of Commissioners of Education of the region held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Wyom said that the forum also agreed to set up a committee to review the programme’s guidelines to ensure effectiveness, adding that the last review was done 17 years ago.

“The commissioners have agreed to among other things, renovate all dilapidated infrastructure and provide adequate furniture in the SEP schools to ensure conducive learning environment.

“They also resolved to construct health facilities, employ health personnel to run the centres and provide adequate security to safeguard lives and property.

Advertisement

“Textbooks and instructional materials will also be provided to enhance learning.

“The commissioners equally agreed on the need to employ qualified teaching and non- teaching staff to consolidate quality teaching and learning in the schools,’’ she said.

The director noted that the student’s exchange programme would build bridges of unity, tolerance, social integration, cultural understanding and leadership.

NAN reports that the meeting was convened to among other things formulate operational guidelines and take a decision on issues affecting the smooth running of the programme.

They identified some of the challenges to include poor funding, the dearth of qualified teachers, dilapidated infrastructure, inadequate medical facilities and personnel as well as inadequate textbooks, instructional materials, among others.

The student’s exchange programme was introduced during the military government in 1967 and became fully operational in 1984.