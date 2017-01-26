At least 50 victims of Rann airstrike undergo operation

Advertisement

At least 50 out of the 89 injured persons evacuated from Rann in Kalabalge Local Government Area of Borno State have been operated upon.

The disclosure was made on Thursday by Dr. Laraba Bello who is the Medical Director of the Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri where 68 patients were admitted.

Other injured persons were split between Umaru Shehu Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, all in Borno State.

Responding to questions from the Air Force Investigative Board, led by Air Vice Marshal Sallau Bala-Ribah, Dr. Bello said that one of those brought to the hospital had died on admission.

He added that some of the children evacuated to Maiduguri for treatment were unaccompanied.

“They brought the patients in batches; we received a total of 68 patients and we lost one.

“Right now we have discharged some and we have 58 patients remaining and all of them are responding to treatment; they are doing well.

“Close to 50 have entered the theatre for one procedure or the other,” the Medical Director said.

The Air Force team has been to the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole headquarters, the scene of the misfire in Rann, and the 105 composite group offices in Maiduguri.

The board is gathering information on the circumstances surrounding the accident, as well as the extent of damage.

Local officials had claimed that about 236 persons were killed in the incidence while the Army said two of its personnel were affected.

The International Committee of the Red Cross also lost six of its members to the bombing.