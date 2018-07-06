About 2,500 private schools in Lagos State are participating in the newly introduced unified examination by the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).

Mr Wasiu Adumadeyin, the President of Lagos chapter of NAPPS, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the examination was to ensure maintenance of high standard of education by such schools.

He said the examination questions were set by professionals in different subjects,in line with the curriculum of the schools.

“The Federal Ministry of Education syllabus and the Lagos State Ministry of Education scheme of work were also used to set the questions.

“The unified examination was introduced to ensure that teachers complete the syllabus as the content of the examination questions is not disclosed,” he said.

According to him, the examination reduces the schools the pressure of going through the rigour of setting, typing and printing questions.

Adumadeyin said the association relied on the loyalty of chairpersons of its local chapters and ward heads to guide against infringement and syndication of the questions.

“We have education board with membership cutting across the state and having different committees, including quality control; test and measurement; distribution; compliance and monitoring committees.

“The board is to ensure compliance with the examination regulations,” he said.