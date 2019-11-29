<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Twenty five workers of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), who were recently suspended by the institution’s management, have taken their case to state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The affected workers have asked Oyetola to intervene on their behalf for them not to continue to suffer unjustifiably from the management.

They also petitioned the International Labour Organisation (ILO) as well as some civil society organisations for their assistance.

It would be recalled that the management of the university, led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Labo Popoola, had since November, 2019, suspended 25 workers of the institution including principal officers of the school’s Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) for staging a protest over their unpaid entitlements and alleged financial impropriety by the VC.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, chairman of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the three unions, Comrade Lekan Idiat, asked Governor Oyetola to wade into the labour tussle as promised, alleging that the affected workers had been facing unlawful prosecution and victimisation by the management.

Idiat said the protests in 2017, which led to the suspension of the workers, followed due process, adding that the workers had sought for dialogue to address the welfare of workers as regards unpaid entitlements among other issues affecting the university, but that the management and council of the institution ignored them.

The JAC chairman, who accused Professor Popoola of witch-haunting and victimising workers, claimed that the management engaged services of police in the state to victimise them through arrests and unlawful prosecution.

He said: “We want to inform the entire world that the union leaders and workers of the Osun State University that were suspended by the Professor Labo Popoola-led management are still outside of their jobs for protesting against injustice and corrupt practices of the VC.

“The police were engaged by the management to prosecute and victimise us. The Police that supposed to protect citizens have now subjected themselves as tools in the hands of the management. Since November 22, 2019, when we protested, we were suspended and have been victimised severally by the management.

“We appeal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to intervene in the matter as he promised the last time we met with him.”