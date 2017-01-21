Buhari alive in UK – Presidency

Advertisement

The Presidency has reacted to a report that President Muhammadu Buhari has died in Germany.

It said President Buhari, who left for the United Kingdom on Thursday, is still where he said he was heading to and not Germany.

The position of the Presidency was stated on Saturday following rumors of the death of the President in Germany.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who stated the position of the Presidency, also threw a jibe at the opposition, which was suspected and accused of having spread the news of Buhari’s death.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is still regarded as the leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party believed to have spread the news of Buhari’s death.

Though he did not mention names, Shehu, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said Buhari was unlike Jonathan, who members of his party said was attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the United States of America but at the same time visiting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

There had been widespread social media reports that Jonathan had been invited to Trump’s inauguration, while Buhari was not.

Shehu, in two tweets on Saturday, wrote, unedited: “He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK & be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time.

“He is unlike a past President who was at Ota, w/ Chief Obj & attending the Trump inauguration in D.C, being in two places at the same time!”