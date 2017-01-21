Man allegedly inserts electric heater into 10-year-old son’s anus

Advertisement

A 58-year-old Shettima Gudumballi, who allegedly inserted electric heater into the anus of his 10-year-old son for being gay, has been arrested by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Abdullahi said that the suspect committed this inhumane act over allegations that his young son had been engaging in homosexual activities with some politicians.

He said, “On January 19 one Malam Shettima Gudumballi, 58, of 1000 housing, a director with the Borno State Ministry of Forestry, was arrested by the command for torturing his 10-year-old son Umar Shettima with electric heater.

“The father suspected that his son was a gay along with four others, who also mentioned 12 other boys involved between the ages of 11 and 14.

“After examination of the victim by doctors on duty at the State Specialist Hospital, they suggested that the anus might developed bacteria and further complicated,” said Abdullahi.

The commandant told NAN that the father is still in the custody of the corps and would be arraigned in court after investigation for his dastardly act.