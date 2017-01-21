Nigerian Army demands rehabilitation of Rann road in Borno

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army on Saturday called for the immediate rehabilitation of road leading to Rann in order to arrest the area from becoming the new haven of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Col Tukur Buratai, made this call during the commissioning of newly renovated Wolf Officers’ Mess in Maiduguri.

He said the deplorable condition of the road has made it inaccessible to the Nigerian troops.

Buratai said both the Federal and Borno state governments needed to quickly rehabilitate the road for easy access.

He said: “We were at Rann and saw the devastation and impact made by mistake of the Nigerian Air Force. We have seen the people and condoled with them. The roads there are not passable, especially during the rainy season. Government should open up roads there to enhance Military operation.

“I am happy to be here to commission the renovated Mess. It was in this Mess that I was decorated as an Officer. I commend the GOC and all the Officers for bringing back the quality and standard of the Mess as it should be. The GOC must be commended for his protectiveness in leading the troops.

“My commendation also goes to the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Lucky Irabor, who is the second most powerful Army as he has three different Army Divisions Under him. we are very proud of him,” Buratai said.