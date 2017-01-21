Building collapse incidence has reduced – NAEC

Advertisement

The National President, National Association of Engineering Craftsmen, Mr. Gyang Tanko, says the rate of building collapse in the country has reduced since NAEC came into existence.

Tanko, who spoke on Saturday in Jos during the Plateau NAEC Day/Calender Launch, said that although the incidence of building collapse may not have stopped completely, it has reduced reasonably.

Tanko, represented by Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi, said that the association was working closely with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to ensure that craftsmen work according to standards and specifications.

“NAEC, as an engineering body, has all the trades as regards engineering practice in Nigeria under it.

“Without NAEC, the engineering profession cannot stand.

“During the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, it was discovered that there were lots of structural failures, especially building collapse here and there,’’ he said.

The former president, he said, initiated the process to take care of the craftsmen aspect of engineering.

“Since then, we have seen a reduction in building collapse; even though it is still existing, it is minimal compared to what it was,” he added.

Tanko, who described NAEC as the base of engineering, commended the Plateau Chapter for being a reference point in doing what was right.

He assured the chapter of the national secretariat’s support in the execution of its programmes which he described as purposeful.

Mr Henry Miri, the Chairman, Plateau Chapter of NAEC, said the slogan of the association, “Build the craftsman; build the nation,” was apt in view of the present challenges facing the country.

Miri said that the economy of the country would not stabilise, especially at a time of recession, without craftsmen.

“This is because the engineering workforce in this country is made up of the craftsmen, but sadly, government prefers craftsmen from outside Nigeria.

“NAEC play a vital role among the four bodies under COREN, because be it road construction or structures, it is done by craftsmen.

“And because a craftsman plays a vital role, if their potentials are properly harnessed, they will save a lot in funds for the country,” he stated.

According to him, membership of the association cuts across all areas of engineering as contained in the Nigerian Labour Act.