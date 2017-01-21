PANDEF condoles with FG, families of Rann’s bombing

Advertisement

The Pan Niger Delta Forum on Saturday commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and families of victims of ‘operational error’ bombing of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Rann, Borno State by the Nigerian Airforce.

PANDEF, an umbrella body of Niger Delta leaders, including traditional rulers, while condoling with victims of the incident especially families of those who lost their relatives, said the unfortunate incident which led to the death of several IDPs, was highly regrettable.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Dr. Alfred Mulade on behalf of the Central Working Committee of PANDEF, where it also commended the Federal Government for adopting 16–item dialogue issues it presented as working document for development of Niger Delta region.

The statement said, “PANDEF wishes to join all well-meaning Nigerians in sympathizing with Mr. President in the operational error of bombing of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge L.G.A, Borno State by the Nigerian Airforce, which led to the unfortunate death of several IDPs.

“PANDEF condoles with the families of those who lost their lives and the injured victims in this unfortunate incident. It is our prayer that God will give the families of the dead the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses, while wishing the wounded, a quick recovery.”

On the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the region, PANDEF noted that the Vice President-led delegation had afforded him and the Federal Government the opportunity to interact for peace and fruitful engagement with the long-neglected and marginalised people of oil bearing communities.

While hailing the pronouncements of Osinbajo on the neglect of the region, it particularly tasked the federal government to urgently catch-in on the euphoria of the visit and move the necessary steps to fast-track the implementation of the several projects identified including the take-off of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko in Warri South West.