Sultan warns religious leaders against inciting comments

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has advised religious leaders to eschew inciting statements capable of igniting trouble among Nigerians.

Abubakar made the call at the Abdullahi Fodio award presentation and book launch in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The event titled “Gwandu Emirate: the domain of Abdullahi Fodio since 1805, was organised by the Gwandu Emirate Development Association.

He said inflamatory comments would further divide and polarised the nation, and pointed out that every religion was preaching peace, unity and solidarity among its faithful.

The sultan condemn the insurgent activities parvading the North eastern part of the country, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in curtailing the menace.

Abubakar commended the Federal Government for reintroducing history as a subject in schools, stressing wothout history humanity would not discover itself.

The sultan said the book, which chronicled the religious and cultural heritage of the Gwandu Emirate was timely, adding: “we will continue to support historical findings”.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar, said the event was an attempt to reward those who contributed to the development of the emirate, especially preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the emirate.

Bashar commended the efforts of Buhari to diversify the economy and the fight against corruption.

He said the nation under the present administration was heading to progress devoid of religious, tribal or sectional consideratioms.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar extoled the virtues of Abdullahi Fodio, and called on leaders to emulate the legacies of the late Islamic scholar, especially on federalism, revenue allocation and the rule of law.

He said as an elderstatesman he would continue to support historical investigations with a view to promote research and intellectual development.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu commended the efforts of Gwandu Emirate for launching the book and recognising those who contributed immensely to the development of the emirate.

Bagudu said the book would serve as very important tool in tracing the historical happenings in the emirate, stressing that Abdullahi Fodio was a hero.

He said the state government would continue to preserve historical facts and artefacts for ptesent generation and posyerity.

The governor also reiterated the state government’s resolve to continue to support agriculture.