Cattle routes, graze reserves panacea to farmer, herdsmen – Yobe herdsmen

Some herdsmen in Yobe State have said that the panacea to incessant farmers/herdsmen clash is demarcation of cattle routes and grazing reserves.

Malam Buba Muhammad, a herdsman from Biriri village, said the state had not recorded any case of farmer/herdsmen clash in the last eight years.

Muhammad attributed the peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen to the demarcation and protection of the cattle routes by the Yobe Livestock Development Programme.

Another herdsman, Bello Musa, said if all state governments demarcate cattle routes and grazing reserves, the clash between farmers/herdsmen would not occur.

Bakari Hassan, a from Cirokusko, commended the state government for the free yearly vaccination of livestock, provision of water points, cattle routes and grazing reserves in the state.

He said the annual vaccination had reduced death of livestock.

“The vaccination has reduced spread of diseases, improved health of animals, meat and dairy production,’’ he said.

Dr Mustapha Gaidam, Manager, Yobe livestock Development Programme, said over 1,000 km of cattle routes were demarcated across the state.

Gaidam said that government demarcated and beaconed cattle routes and also introduced free mass vaccination for animals since 2009.

He said these measures had helped to avert farmer/herdsmen clash in the state.

“I am happy to say, government efforts in taking appropriate measures have yielded positive results in Yobe state.’’

The manager commended the state government, community leaders, farmers and herdsmen for supporting the measures to ensure peace in the state.