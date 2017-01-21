Police kill one, arrest three kidnappers of Malaysia-based man

Advertisement

Barely three days gunmen suspected to be kidnappers bundled away a Malaysian based Nigerian, Collins Echezona, in his home town, Akokwa in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, the Police in the state have nabbed three of the abductors, while the kingpin was shot dead.

Confirming the development in Owerri, the state capital, the Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, disclosed that on sighting the operatives of the command, the kidnappers quickly opened fire on them.

In the cause of the gun duel, the PPRO said that one of the kidnappers was shot dead, while three others were caught alive with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

The Police spokesperson, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police disclosed that the kidnap victim was rescued unhurt with his SUVrecovered and that no ransom was paid.

A family source who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the release of the victim.

She disclosed that the kidnappers had after 24 hours of kidnapping Echezona, contacted his aged father and made a demand of N10m as the condition for his release.

The source explained further that the family could only raise N2m, but the kidnappers turned down the offer.

She disclosed that Echezona was rescued around 6pm on Tuesday at the dreaded Ifeakala forest in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state where they dug a pit and blindfolded him all through the period they held him hostage.

According to her, immediately they abducted him in his Lexus 330 black SUV with the plate number BDG 696 DV, they quickly sold his car to a waiting buyer for N7, 000 only.

The elated family source said that it was the buyer who was apprehended that led the police officers to the forest where the victim was rescued.

The source who disclosed that the kidnap victim had been hospitalised, owing to the bad treatment melted out to him by his abductors, informed that one of the kidnappers was an in-law to them.