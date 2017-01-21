Ogun set to launch agric scheme for civil servants

Advertisement

As part of government new initiative to further diversify and promote agricultural production as well as empower civil servants, the Ogun State Government will soon launch an agricultural scheme for its workers in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, stated this in Abeokuta, during the induction of 106 Agric Officers who were among the senior civil servants employed by the state government.

Adebajo said the initiative tagged, ‘’Anchor Borrowers and Civil Servants Agricultural Scheme” would go a long way in encouraging farming activities among the people in the state.

She congratulated the officers saying they were fortunate to have come on board at the time the state and Federal Governments were shifting attention to agriculture for economic diversification.

According to Mrs Adebajo, “Ogun State is poised not only to feed its entire nation, but the West Africa region in no distant future with agricultural programmes which will soon yield results as agric is the alternative to oil in Nigeria.”