Rann bombing: 44 injured children await surgery

Despite rescue efforts by government agencies and international organisations, about 44 children, who were among the injured internally displaced persons at the Rann camp in Borno State, are still awaiting surgery.

It was learnt that about 24 surgeries were carried out on Friday morning by surgical teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross, but more victims, mostly children without parents or relations, still needed to be operated on.

It was gathered on Friday that about 100 patients from the camp had been moved into Maiduguri, Borno State, from Rann on Thursday evening.

The ICRC, in a release on Friday, said its surgical teams had been operating on the victims, including 20 children, and would carry out more surgeries on Saturday (today).

A surgeon on the team, Dr. Laurent Singa, said, “Patients were taken to operating theatres based on medical priority. By Friday morning, 24 of the most critically injured patients had been operated on. There will be more surgeries later today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

“One of our challenges was that there were many children, some of whom did not have a family member with them. The Nigerian Red Cross volunteers have been doing a wonderful job taking care of them.”

The release said the distribution of food materials to “more than 25,000 internally displaced persons” in Rann would begin as soon as possible, despite the air strike disaster.

It said, “Two surgical teams from the ICRC, with the help of a Nigerian surgeon, continue to care for those wounded in the blasts. The Nigerian Red Cross Society teams also attended to the bodies of people killed in the air strike in Rann and informed families about the fate of their loved ones.

“The ICRC supplied body bags, as well as bandages, drugs and Intravenous fluids to the medical facilities, including a Maiduguri military hospital. The global Red Cross community continues to mourn the six workers from the NRCS, who were among those killed in the air strikes.

“The NRCS volunteers are eager to begin food distribution to the more than 25,000 internally displaced persons in Rann as soon as possible. This will serve as a gesture of humanity to honour the memory of the six deceased volunteers.”

Meanwhile, an international humanitarian group, Médecins Sans Frontières, has called for transparency in the investigation into the accidental bombing in Rann, Borno State.

The MSF, in a statement on Friday, lamented that the death toll in the bombing by the Nigerian Air Force had continued to increase, adding that as many as 170 people were killed in the attack.

It noted that in the war between the Boko Haram insurgents and the military, the safety of the civilians was often disregarded.

The NAF, had on Thursday, inaugurated a six-man panel to investigate the accidental air strike by its plane on the Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp in Rann.

The panel has swung into actions by inviting the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafia Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the pilots who launched the attack and some air officers at the Air Component Base in Yola, Adamawa State.

The MSF Director-General, Bruno Jochum, said, “The death toll continues to rise following the horrific military attack on civilians in Rann, Nigeria, according to latest estimates by Médecins Sans Frontières.

“Around 90 people were killed when a Nigerian airforce plane circled twice and dropped two bombs in the middle of the town of Rann, which hosts thousands of internally displaced persons. At the time of the attack, an aid distribution was taking place. The majority of the victims were women and children.

“Outside of what MSF teams have witnessed, consistent reports from residents and community leaders say as many as 170 people were killed. This figure needs to be confirmed. The victims of this horrifying event deserve a transparent account of what happened and the circumstances in which this attack took place,”’

According to the MSF, many of the survivors will need long-term care and support for the future.

He said, “People had sought safety in what they thought was a protected site – instead they were bombed by those who were meant to safeguard them.

“The tragedy in Rann clearly illustrates the dire situation in Borno State, where extremely vulnerable people remain trapped in a cycle of daily violence between the Nigerian military and Boko Haram.”

He said that the intense violence had led to the displacement of nearly three million people over the past few years.

Jochum said, “The population continues to pay the price of a merciless conflict, where the war between Boko Haram and Nigerian military too often disregards the safety of civilians.

“The people of Borno should be entitled to guarantees of protection and assistance. All parties to the conflict must ensure the safety of civilians, and we urge the government of Nigeria to ensure the protection of its people.”