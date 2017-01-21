41 Prison inmates undergo free surgical operations in Plateau

Advertisement

At least 41 inmates have benefited from the outreach programme organised by the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) in Plateau State.

The medical team, led by Dr. H.A. Agbo, was received by the Deputy Controller of Prison in-charge of Jos Prison, K. D. Mankale, at the Plateau State Prisons Command in Jos, the state’s capital.

A statement issued on Friday by the spokesman for the command, Mr Luka Ayedoo, revealed that the head of Jos Prison Clinic, Chief Superintendent of Prisons M.G. Musa, was also present to receive the team.

The medical outreach, which lasted for seven hours, saw the inmates undergo surgical operations on herniorrhaphy, lipoma, bullet and tooth extraction, as well as visual screening among others.

Commending the gesture, CSP Musa noted that the Plateau State chapter of the MWAN has been of immense help to the command over time, especially in the provision of medical services and free drugs.

He appealed to other well-meaning Nigerians and other organisations to emulate the mind-blowing gesture in order to support the inmates.