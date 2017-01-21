Gombe varsity admits 3,242 students

Advertisement

Gombe State University (GSU), has admitted 3,242 students for its 2016/2017 academic season.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony in Gombe on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibrahim Umar, said 9,000 applied for admission, but only 3,242 were admitted.

“I want you to know very well that you are in GSU, you must study hard to have a good class of degree.

“We don’t tolerate indiscipline in GSU, avoid drug abuse because it will not be allowed in our environment.

“We want to produce responsible leaders of tomorrow, not mediocre,” he said.

The VC advised the newly admitted students to desist from examination malpractices.

“Don’t get involved in examination malpractice, better to fail and start all over than to be caught in the act,” he said.

He also urged them to keep the school environment clean and avoid throwing thrash.

Umar promised the students that the University will continue to provide them good learning environment.

The students are from the faculties of Arts/Social science, Science, Education, Medical Sciences, Pharmaceutical science and School of Post Graduate Studies.