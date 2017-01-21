Delta varsity matriculates over 6,000 students

Advertisement

The 6,045 students offered admission by the Delta State University Abraka (DELSU), into the regular degree programmes of the institution for the 2016/2017 academic session, on Saturday took the matriculation oath.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretomode, who spoke during the matriculation ceremony, also said that 230 candidates were admitted into the diploma programme of the university.

The VC said 17,844 candidates participated in the Post Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening of the institution.

“Matriculation ceremony is universal academic tradition and requirement in higher institutions. Oat taking is an initiation into the intellectual community because it confers on you the full right of studentship.

“While you are here as students, you need to be diligent in your academic work and be honest in the pursuit of your dream in the institution.

“You must avoid being captive of social network media.

“I urged you to obey all university rules and regulations during the short period of your studentship, refrain from all activities that are inimical to the growth of intellectualism,” he said.

Peretomode assured parents that their wards would receive quality education and uninterrupted academic sessions in the university.

“My desire is that you will all leave the university with your dream fulfilled,” he said.

One of the matriculating students, Miss Mercy Ogbor, said she would take her studies seriously to justify the confidence her parents reposed on her.

“I will make sure I do not disappoint my parents in this university, today is a wonderful day in my life, ” she said.