Advertisement

Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline – GOC

Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline – GOC
Advertisement

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, Major General Adamu Abubakar, yesterday urged officers and soldiers of the 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Onitsha to uphold the core values of the Nigerian army in the discharge of their duties.

He reminded them that the Nigerian Army under the present leadership will not tolerate any act of professional misconduct from any officer and men and told them to conduct themselves in a manner that will not tarnish the image of the Army.

Advertisement

The GOC gave the warning during his working visit to units and formation under the 82 Division, Enugu, and warned that they must not leave the barracks on uniform without clearance from appropriate authority otherwise, they will face disciplinary action.

He said, “The Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline and anybody apprehended for any act of indiscipline will be dealt with, you must keep people of good character as friends and not people who want to be your friends because you are a soldier.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.