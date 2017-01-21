NYSC postpones reopening of Borno orientation camp

Advertisement

Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Borno State, has announced the postponement of the orientation camp billed to reopen on February 16 in the state.

The NYSC did not give reasons for the postponement but prospective corps members were asked to keep looking out for information.

NYSC programmes had for some years now been suspended in some North east states following activities of Islamic extremists, Boko Haram in the states, which include Borno.

Advertisement

The organizers announced last year that Orientation camps will be reopened in the states following success recorded in the fight against the insurgents in the region by the Nigerian military.

In a post on its Facebook page, the NYSC wrote, “All PCMs posted to BORNO STATE are hereby informed that their orientation course has been POSTPONED to 16th February 2017.

“You will be duly informed when to reprint your Call-Up letter.

“We hereby regret all inconveniences. Thank you.”