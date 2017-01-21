Ebonyi sets date to hold local council poll

Advertisement

The Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission says it will conduct Local Government election on April 22.

Chief Jossy Eze, the Chairman of the commission, disclosed this on Friday when he released the timetable and other guidelines for the elections to stakeholders in the elections.

According to Eze, the election notice is pursuant to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Eze said: “The notice is also pursuant to the Ebonyi state Electoral and Related Matters Law No.001 of 2017 and all powers enabling her in respect thereof.

“The elections will take place on April 22, 2017 throughout the state and the nomination papers are to be delivered at EBSIEC headquarters in Abakaliki.

“We are also distributing to relevant stakeholders, the election guidelines, manuals, time-tables and materials needed to ensure a hitch-free election.”

The EBSIEC chairman remarked that the meeting was convened to inform the stakeholders on the provisions and regulations of the elections, to ensure a hitch free exercise.

Eze said: “We assure all political parties of a level-playing ground during the election as all contributions and inputs will be welcome.

Advertisement

“We also solicit the cooperation of securities agencies to ensure adequate security before, during and after the elections and give it the much desired credibility.

“We are desirous to ensure that incidences of voting malpractices, thuggery, snatching of ballot boxes, among others are eradicated to ensure that the best candidates are elected.”

Useni Abdulah, the Director of the Department of State Services in Ebonyi State, noted that the directorate would ensure adequate security during the election.

The director, represented by Chika Eze, called on the political parties to abide by the rules to make the job of providing security at the polls easy.

Chief Ben Nwaobashi, a factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, noted that the party would participate effectively at the elections and record tremendous success.

Nwaobashi said: “We appeal to EBSIEC to create a condusive environment for all parties to thrive and ensure that the deserving candidates are declared winners irrespective of their parties.”

Stakeholders in attendance included representatives of political parties, security agencies and media organisations among others.