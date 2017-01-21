How Trump presidency will help Nigeria – Ex-envoy

Advertisement

A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Adegboyega Ariyo, has expressed optimism on what Nigeria will gain with new United States President, Donald Trump, in power.

Ariyo spoke yesterday as a guest speaker at Diplomatic Dialogue, an intellectual discourse organised by the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

In his speech he entitled: “Donald Trump’s Ascension to American Presidency: Implications for Nigeria, Africa and the World”, Ariyo said the US president will help return the nation’s stolen funds stashed away in some Western countries.

The one-time Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia and Head of Diplomatic Corps to the Southern African country, said there are some positives the Trump Presidency portends for Nigeria and other African countries, contrary to fears being expressed in some quarters.

“Trump may not carry out many of the threats he issued during the American presidential election campaign because he has to carry along some institutions like the Congress, the Pentagon, the intelligence community along before taking decisions,” he said

Ariyo added that some of Trump’s advisers who have African background like a Nigerian he appointed, Bayo Ogunlesi, would help him in taking decisions that affect the continent.