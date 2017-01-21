Transport unions assured of FRSC’s collaboration

Advertisement

In line with the 2017 strategic goals of the Federal Road Safety Corps and in its determination to sustain the current level of collaboration with relevant road safety stakeholders in the country for the success of road safety campaign in the new year, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has paid advocacy visits to the leadership of some transport unions in the country.

In a press release by Bisi Kazeem, the Head of Media Relations and Strategy of the FRSC, during the advocacy visits, Oyeyemi stated that he decided to take the campaign to their doorsteps in view of their strategic role in the success of road safety campaigns being embarked upon by the FRSC.

He said it was also to specially thank them for the support the Corps received from them and their members during the 2016 end of year special patrol.

According to him, road safety is a shared responsibility and FRSC as the custodian of road safety in the country was aware of the need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the collective efforts to achieve success in road safety campaigns.

Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the unions for working harmoniously with the FRSC in its determination to restore sanity on the nation’s highways, noting that without such partnership, it would be difficult for any organization to do it alone.

The Corps Marshal further stated that after reviewing last year’s operation, Management has noted with deep appreciation the level of collaboration extended to the Corps by the relevant stakeholders, which led to the successes recorded in the operation.

He added that in sustaining the spirit of that collaboration, the FRSC is willing to work with the unions to further achieve the desired safety on the nation’s highways as the New Year commences.

“That is why I have decided to undertake this visit and to specially thank you for the support we have been receiving from you in all our road safety programmes,” he stated.

Oyeyemi added: “The last end of year special patrol was particularly a huge success as the focus of the exercise, which were on creating safer and freer roads during the period, were largely achieved, with few cases of road obstructions, death and injuries.

“We couldn’t have achieved the feats without the support which you and your members gave to us, either by your physical participation in patrol or your members complying with the traffic rules and regulations. This spirit of collaboration should be sustained in the new year in the interest of road users.”

On the enforcement of speed limiters this year, the Corps Marshal noted with satisfaction the positive attitudes of the leaders of the unions towards the use of the device, stressing that their inputs led to the resolutions by stakeholders to adopt the device as a control measure to speed-related crashes and deaths.

Oyeyemi added that with regular consultations he has maintained with the stakeholders and need for crisis-free enforcement of the use of the device, there was the continuing need to remind the unions of the impending date of enforcement, which is February 1, 2017, describing the date as “sacrosanct”.

The Corps Marshal called on all members of the unions to work assiduously towards the date by ensuring that their vehicles are installed with the device in line with the presidential directives and commitments earlier made the union leaders.

In their various responses, the union leaders thanked the Corps Marshal for the visit, which they described as a great honour to them.

They further noted that with the visit and sincere commitment shown by the FRSC Management to sustain its collaboration with relevant stakeholders, they have no alternative but to continue to support all the road safety initiatives being promoted by the FRSC.

They further pledged to take the message of road safety to their members and ensure they all install the speed limiters in their vehicles and adhere to minimum safety standards in their vehicles before the enforcement date, to avoid any inconveniences that could affect their smooth operation for non compliance with the rules.

Among the union leaders visited were the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Nazeem Yasin; the National President of the Petroleum Tankers Division of the National Union of Petroleum and Gas, Otumba Salmon Akanni Oladiti; and the National President of the National Association of Road Transport Owners, Alhaji Kassim Ibrahim Bataiya.

The Corps Marshal was accompanied on the visit by some principal officers of the FRSC.