Gov. Bello vows to complete 74 PHC in 2017

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on Friday disclosed that he will ensure the completion of 74 Primary Health Care centers across the state before the end of this year.

Bello gave this assurance in Tafa Local Government Area of the state at the commissioning of the Children and Women Health Centre, which was completed by the member representing Suleja/Gurara/Tafa Federal Constituency, Hon. Abubakar Lado.

Bello stated that increasing healthcare centres is very important to the populace because as the population grows, the health care facilities come under pressure and new facilities are needed.

The Governor said that his administration will ensure that children and women are adequately taken care of in the state, especially in the area of their health.

He commended the legislator for undertaking the task of providing a health care center for the people, adding that it will go a long way in supporting the effort of the state government.

He said: “I hope this exemplary action will motivate other legislators in the state to do same and compliment government effort.

“Hon. Lado is a true representative of the people and a reflection of what a legislator should be.

“He has tried his best by doing almost 90 per cent of the project.”

In his address, Lado said the healthcare center was completed out of the need to address the issue of maternal delivery problem and lack of health care facility in the community.

Naming the project after the wife of the Governor, Dr. Amina Sani-Bello, Lado said the project was started by the Peoples Democratic Party government 10 years ago and was abandoned, adding that he had to put the structure in order while ensuring all facilities needed are provided.

He then assured the people that he will not relent in his efforts towards fulfilling his election promises.

The representative of the Minister of Health, Dr. Audu Bala, promised that the Ministry will ensure that all the staff, equipment and drugs needed will be supplied to the hospital, which will bring solace to the people.