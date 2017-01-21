Lawmaker flags off three-day free medical outreach in Plateau

Advertisement

Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday hosted a huge crowd that gathered for a three-day free medical outreach organised by the member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Hon. Istifanus D. Gyang.

Gyang said the free medical outreach was organised in fulfilment of promises made to the people of Barkin Ladi and Riyom during his campaign.

He promised that the mandate accorded to him would be utilised maximally for the people of the area to benefit.

He said: “The medical outreach to me is a promise kept.

“And the mandate given to me is speaking and is producing unchallenged results and I am bold to tell you that last year we organised something like this, over 7,000 benefited from it.

“Three hundred people have also benefited from our economic empowerment and we have also initiated the construction of 11.3km road in this constituency.”

The Chairman of the occasion and former Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Prof. Shedrack Best, commended the lawmaker for keeping faith with his campaign promises, especially ensuring the welling of the people.

Best described Gyang as a worthy ambassador and son of Riyom and Barkin Laid, who, within the first one year as a legislator, has touched every sector of life in Plateau State, especially in science and technology, agriculture, health and commerce.

He said the outreach will go a long way in changing the health status of the people and encouraged the beneficiaries to rally round the lawmaker and support him to achieve the best he could.

In his goodwill message, the member representing Riyom in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Daniel Dem, commended Gyang for the efforts he has been making to better the lots of the people.

Dem encouraged him to keep up with the good work.

Goodwill messages also came from the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kuden Kamshak, state and federal lawmakers as well as traditional rulers and PDP leaders who showered accolades on the lawmaker.