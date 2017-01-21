You must be wiser now that you’re out of office – Obasanjo tells Jonathan

Advertisement

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday told one of his successors, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, that he must have become wiser now that he is out of office.

Obasanjo spoke when he received Jonathan at his ancestral home in Ibogun, Ogun State.

He said: “When leaders come, they have little or no experience.

“When they have to go is when they have really amassed a lot of experience, where they have wisdom, their experience is in high demand.

“Those like you and me who have the grace of God to bow out gracefully, if there is now what I call constitutional office, we have residual responsibilities for Nigeria.”

Friday’s was the first meeting between Obasanjo and Jonathan since the latter left office in 2015.

Obasanjo was one of those who worked against the reelection of Jonathan.

On the visit with Jonathan to Obasanjo were former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Kabir Turaki; former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar; King A. J. Turner; and former Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Engr. Jide Adeniji.

The duo had a private meeting that lasted about 40 minutes without any of their aides or other visitors present.

Obasanjo told Jonathan: “The first point I want to make is to thank you very sincerely and most sincerely for taking it upon yourself to pay us a visit at this point in time and at this location.

“Secondly, since you left office, you hardly have time to sit down and relax like you have been able to do today and I hope, I sincerely hope and pray for more such relaxed situation where we can reminisce on situations of the past that we have been through in this country and we can also look at what the future portends.

“I believe that not only Nigeria, West Africa and Africa and indeed the world will continue to tap our experiences, our wisdom and I hope and pray that when the call is made to you, you will be more than ready to put your experience, the lessons you have learnt into the service of this country, for Africans and indeed for humanity in general.

“I have said to you before and I will say again that there are plenty of opportunities out there, within the country, within West Africa, within Africa and indeed in the larger world where people will want you to make contributions.

“I believe that you are resting now and when you have fully rested and you will be hearing from me because I have this opportunity to be around the world.

“I thank you sincerely that you have received us as we are in this village to prove to you that we are in a typical village, I was telling you that your village is better than mine.

“Nigeria is a good country and we must never be tired of lifting the country up to the height that God has created it to be and God did not make a mistake when he put all of us together and if He doesn’t want us to be together, no power in the world will have made us come together.

“My regards to everybody at home, especially your wife.

“Please, tell her that my wife sends her regards and I hope sooner or later we will be on your part of the world to enjoy the atmosphere together.

“I want to thank you on behalf of everyone here in this village.”

Jonathan said he had planned to visit Obasanjo during the yuletide in company with former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

However, he said this did not work out.

Jonathan thanked Obasanjo for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage.