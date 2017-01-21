Buhari yet to receive Nigerian Peace Corps Bill – Enang

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to receive a clean copy of the Nigerian Peace Corps bill recently passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

While the House of Representatives passed the bill on June 8, 2016, the Senate passed its own version on November 24, five months later.

The passed bill gives approval for the establishment of the Nigerian Peace Corps as an agency under the Ministry of Interior.

Both chambers expressed the view that the establishment of the Corps will benefit Nigeria and create employment for the nation’s teeming unemployed youth.

Following the passage of the Bills, the Corps reportedly went on employment spree across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said that the bill has yet to be sent to the president for his assent because of differences in the two bills passed by the House and the Senate.

“Because of the differences in the bills, a joint conference committee was raised and the Senate adopted the report of the committee just yesterday, the House is yet to adopt,” he said.

Mr. Enang said until the House also adopts the report of the Joint Conference Committee, the status of the bill still remains “a National Assembly process”.