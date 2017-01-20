Boko Haram attacks IDPs camp bombed by Nigerian Air Force

Advertisement

Witnesses say Boko Haram extremists have attacked a refugee camp in northeast Nigeria just days after Nigeria’s air force bombed it.

One witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety fears, says soldiers battled for hours to repel more than 100 Boko Haram fighters who attacked the camp in Rann in Borno state on Thursday evening.

The witness says eight Boko Haram fighters were killed and one soldier was wounded.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s air force bombed the camp housing Boko Haram refugees multiple times.

Nigerian officials have said it was an accident.

On Friday, medical charity Doctors Without Borders said “around 90” people were killed in the bombing but noted that residents and community leaders say the death toll could be as high as 170.