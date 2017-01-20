Jonathan urges Trump to help Africa realise its God-given potential

Advertisement

Nigeria’s immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the incoming United States, US, president, Donald Trump, to work with the African continent to achieve its “God-given potential” during his four-year tenure.

Jonathan, in an open letter to Trump, stated that the world is “optimistic” that the success of the US president-elect as an entrepreneur will be re-enacted in his new role as the leader of America.

The letter partly reads, “As the United States of America opens a new chapter today, many around the world, myself inclusive, are optimistic that the success you have achieved in your career as one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs will be translated to your life as a public servant and custodian of the trust of the American people.

“For over four decades, you have consistently created wealth and opportunities for yourself, your family, your country and its citizens.

“The city of New York, host to the United Nations Headquarters, thus the world’s most prominent city, bears the hallmark of your signature through your real estate developments.

“You have also left your footprints in politics, media, education, sports, entertainment and the arts. From this backdrop, I am very hopeful that the United States of America and indeed the rest of the world will be witnessing great, worthy and positive frontiers under the Trump Presidency.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my hope and desire that your administration will work with Africa to help her people realize their achievable great future and harness the God-given potential domiciled in the land and people of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town.”

Meanwhile, hours to the inauguration of Trump as the 45th president of the United States, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in their hundreds, took to the streets of Port Harcourt in a peaceful solidarity rally for the US president-elect.

Congratulating Trump, the secessionist movement carried banner with the president-elect’s portrait and a message that reads “Trump you are our victory”.