NMA kicks as FG orders sack of striking doctors

Advertisement

The Federal Government has directed Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to employ doctors who would replace resident doctors who are currently on a warning strike.

The directive came 24 hours after the commencement of one week warning strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors.

But the Nigerian Medical Association on Friday asked the Federal Government to “immediately withdraw the circular” in the interest of industrial peace in the nation’s health sector.

The government’s directive to replace striking NARD members was contained in a circular with Ref. No. DHS/828/T/199 dated January 19, 2017 issued by the Director of Health Services in the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Wapada Balami.

However, the NMA in a statement by its President, Prof. Mike Ogirima and Secretary-General, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, in Abuja, expressed its solidarity with resident doctors.

Advertisement

While calling on the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, to “urgently and decisively deal with the saboteurs of government policies within the Federal Ministry of Health”, the NMA said it would closely monitor the developments as they unfold.

The NMA advised Nigerians to prevail on officials of the Federal Ministry of Health not to “further jeopardise the health of Nigerians already burdened with the biting economic recession.”

The statement reads: “While still looking forward to an amicable resolution of the germane issues raised, the NMA demands an immediate withdrawal of the threat as contained in circular no. DHS/828/T/199 of January 19, 2017 issued by the Director of Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health to Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to employ temporary doctors to replace the members of NARD who are currently on a warning strike action to press home their unmet demands.