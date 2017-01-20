Man allegedly beat lover to death, strangles her five-year-old son

Advertisement

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos on Friday ordered the remand of 30-year-old Elvis Aihuaen, who allegedly murdered his lover and her five-year-old son.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, ordered that Aihuaen should be kept at the Ikoyi Prisons pending the advice of the state Director of Prosecutions.

Consequently, the court did not take the plea of the accused.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria the accused, who resides on Omolaja Street, Obadore, Igando, a Lagos suburb, was charged with killing 28-year-old Blessing Ajayi and her son, Ogomide.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Nwadione, the accused committed the murder on Aug. 21, 2016, at about 11p.m., at his residence.

Nwadione said that Aihuaen beat Ajayi to death and dumped her lifeless body inside a septic tank, adding that he straggled her son and hit his head with a big stone on the same day.

He submitted that the accused dumped the lifeless body of the child in a bush near Iba Bridge on LASU-Iba Road.

He noted that the offences contravene Sections 221 and 163 (B) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The case has been adjourned till March 1.