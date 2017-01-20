APC commends EFCC for arresting OSOPADEC boss, officials

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the EFFC for arresting Mr Johnson Ogunyemi, the Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The APC, in a statement by its Ondo State Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, applauded the EFCC for beaming its searchlights on the state and its finances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFFC, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, arrested Ogunyemi and the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Dr Dipo Durojaye.

Other OSOPADEC officials included the Director of Finance Administration, Mr Sola Orisamoluwa and Director of Account, Mr Vincent Ikuomola.

APC urged the commission to deploy scientific means of investigation and recovery in recovering money allegedly siphoned from the state’s treasury.

It said that the EFCC should ensure the arraignment and prosecution of everybody found culpable in defrauding the state.

The party described the arrest as long-overdue, alleging that corruption had pervaded the commission should cater for the needs of oil producing communities in Ilaje that had been degraded by various challenges.

APC promised to provide necessary support and information to the commission in the course of its investigation into alleged looting spree and unabated corruption in the state in the last eight years.

“We applaud the EFCC for a job well done; their visit to the state is a clear attestation to the various discoveries we have made.

“We will like to implore the anti graft-agency to beam its searchlight into the various ministries, departments and agencies in the state as we are sure that there are cases of corruption going on there.”