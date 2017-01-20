Obaseki inaugurates multi-door courthouse in Benin

Advertisement

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday inaugurated the state Multi-Door Courthouse in Benin.

Obaseki, who was represented by the state Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Wole Iyamu, said that the establishment of courthouse would pave way for a peaceful society.

He said: “The government supports the Multi-Door Courthouse; we will ensure it works.“With the Multi-Door Court, there will be no complex motions, delay of trials and intimidation

“It will aid in ending long term disputes.“Government is ready to partner and support the judiciary in promoting and improving its current state.”

Obaseki congratulated the state Chief Justice Cromwell Idahosa, who would retire on Jan. 25, for his efforts and achievements.

“The CJ is leaving his footprint in the sands of time,” he remarked.

The governor unveiled copies of the Multi-Door practice direction on mediations at the ceremony.

Earlier, Idahosa said that, with the Multi-Door Courthouse, Edo people would no more engage in years of dispute.

“Our people over the years have come to identify conflict resolution with complex litigation.

“Today, we have come to present to our people, another way in which conflict can be resolved.

“The viable option is the Multi-Door Courthouse, and it is a means to quick dispute resolution as opposed to lengthy trials in our regular courts, “he said.

Idahosa said that the goal of the Multi-Door approach would be to provide residents with easy access to justice, reduce delay by making dispute resolution options available.

“Judiciary will continue to train judicial officers in alternative dispute resolution in order to achieve the goals for which the Edo Multi-Door Courthouse has been inaugurated, “he said.

He appealed to the state government to provide all necessary logistics for the full operation of the Multi-Door Courthouse.

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Mr Ede Asenoguan, said that the courthouse was an innovation for speedy determination of cases.